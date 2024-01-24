Vadodara boat tragedy: Lakefront maintenance firm partner held in Odisha

VADODARA: A team of Gujarat Police has arrested an individual in connection with the January 18 Vadodara lake boat capsize incident in which 12 school students and two teachers were killed, an official said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested Gopal Shah, a partner in Kotia Projects -- the firm responsible for operating and maintaining the lakefront.

Shah was detained at Titlagarh in Odisha, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Manoj Ninama said.

The incident, which occurred on January 18, involved students from New Sunrise School who were on a picnic at the lake.

The boat, overloaded beyond its capacity, capsized, leading to the deaths of 12 students and two teachers, while 18 other students and two teachers were rescued.

The police have registered a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code against 19 individuals.

Kotia Projects, which was contracted by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in 2017 to manage the Harni Lake Zone, has come under scrutiny for lapses in maintaining safety standards.

The VMC's complaint pointed out several shortcomings on the contractor's part, including the poor maintenance of boats and a lack of sufficient life-saving equipment and life jackets.

It was noted that only a few students were provided with life jackets on the day of the incident.

The overloaded boat reportedly started swaying before capsizing due to water entering from the front.

Further investigations revealed that Kotia Projects had given the contract for boating activities to Dolphin Entertainment, a firm with no prior experience in such operations.

Vadodara Police crime branch is currently investigating the case under the supervision of a Special Investigation Team led by ACP Ninama.

Seven persons, including four partners of Kotia Projects, the firm's manager, and two boat operators, are in custody in connection with the case.

The police have stated that the process of bringing Shah from Odisha to Vadodara is underway, with more details to be shared once he is back in the city.