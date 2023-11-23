Uttarkashi tunnel: Drilling work halted again after technical snag in augur machine

UTTARKASHI: The drilling work at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to evacuate 41 trapped workers was halted again on Thursday night after the augur machine encountered a technical snag. Till now, rescuers have drilled up to 46.8 meters in the Silkyara tunnel.

"Currently, the machine is being repaired, which will take a few hours. If no other problem arises, the rescue operation will possibly resume tomorrow morning after 9 am," an official said. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will stay overnight at the site to monitor the rescue operations which entered the final phase on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will stay in Uttarkashi tonight to monitor the rescue operation of people trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel. He has set up his temporary camp office there so that there is no hindrance in his daily work. "Along with this, it has been decided not to celebrate the Egas festival which is celebrated with great pomp in Uttarakhand today.

Today, on the occasion of Egas, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was to participate in this festival along with about a thousand people at the Chief Minister's residence which he also cancelled," an official statement said. "People who reached the Chief Minister's residence celebrated the festival with utmost simplicity by worshipping the cow. On this occasion, people also prayed to God for the safe exit of the workers trapped in the tunnel as soon as possible," it added.

Officials have mentioned that no specific timelines should be assumed however if all goes well and the rescue work does not face any obstruction then workers will be out by tomorrow afternoon. Earlier today, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority, Lt General (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain on Thursday said that the rescue operation which is underway at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel where 41 workers remain trapped is like a "war" and no such specific timelines should be assumed by anyone. NDMA Member said that this operation is just like a war situation where one keeps guessing about enemy moves.

He further mentioned that in this operation 'Himalayan geology' is the enemy. Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Syed Ata Hasnain said, "Many experts are giving opinions that they might be rescued today evening, tomorrow morning but remember these operations are like a war. These operations should not be given a timeline. In wars, we don't know how the enemy will react. Here Himalayan geology is our enemy. From which angles the tunnel has collapsed we don't know."

Stating that such timelines put pressure on the rescue workforce, Hasnain said, "This is challenging work. To keep expecting that rescue will be done in the next two hours puts pressure on the workforce. This is wrong. In this situation, both the trapped workers and the rescue team are at risk. We have to cater for the safety of both." He further stated that NDRF is rehearsing at the spot of the rescue operations."NDRF DG is himself present there. NDRF is rehearsing the evacuation process for the workers.

Government is also providing support in every way possible," he said. However, later to a reporter's question, the NDMA member gave an estimation that the rescue operation could be completed in the next 4 to 5 hours and could be stretched till tomorrow afternoon depending on the situation in the tunnel. Earlier today, Inspector-General (IG) of Police Garhwal Range KS Nagnyal said on Thursday that the stipulated time of the rescue cannot be decided as it is machinery work.

"The attempt at the rescue is in progress and rescue is expected to be carried out very soon. It is machinery work so a stipulated time can't be decided. The rescue work will go on at night as well," IG said. A total of 41 ambulances have been arranged at the spot of Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel where 41 workers remain trapped. Mukesh Nautiyal, the Project Manager of Operation 108 Ambulance initiative said that out of 41 ambulances, 31 ambulances are of '108' while the other 10 have been provided by the administration. International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix said apart from the augering method maximum care has to be put upon while executing vertical drilling.

"The vertical drilling is all prepared, as in all the sites prepared, the access roads prepared, everything's prepared, and decisions being taken shortly about what to do with the vertical drilling. But all of the different access routes, affect each other. So while we're doing Augering, we have to be very careful and that includes being careful about vertical drilling. So we're ready for vertical drilling. It's just a question of when the decision is made whether to do it or not to do it," he said.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday asserted that the Uttarakhand government should take responsibility for the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident that has trapped 41 workers since November 12.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, the Delhi minister said, "I extend my best wishes to the family members of the trapped workers. The Uttarakhand government should take responsibility for this incident. They should claim responsibility for why an incident this big took place in the first place." He questioned how the construction project was carried out without any soil testing and standard operating procedures.

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja said that proper reasoning and explanation for the tunnel collapse must be ascertained.

Speaking to ANI on the tunnel collapse on Thursday, Raja said, "People across the country are praying for a smooth and successful rescue operation in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident. I, along with several other Indian citizens, pray that each one of them is rescued in a safe and sound manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the phone and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12. He added that he informed the Prime Minister about ensuring the arrangement of a team of doctors, ambulances, helicopter service and a temporary hospital for the treatment and care of the workers.

CM Dhami added in his post that instructions were being given to the doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh "to be ready in case of any emergency". The workers have been trapped for 12 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12.

