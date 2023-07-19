Uttarakhand: Policeman among 10 killed in Chamoli transformer explosion

CHAMOLI: At least 10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that an outpost in charge of Pipalkoti was among the persons killed.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Parmendra Doval said, "10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district."

The police officer said that the injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital.

Further information is awaited.