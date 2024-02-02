Uttarakhand police embrace smart policing with electric scooters

DEHRADUN: Abhinav Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, flagged off four cutting-edge self-balancing electric scooters from the Police Headquarters to patrol the vibrant streets of Haridwar. For the safety of tourists and local citizens, police in Haridwar will patrol with self-balancing scooters.

Donated by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, these eco-friendly electric scooters are equipped to navigate narrow streets, allowing police personnel to efficiently monitor walking paths, Ganga ghats, and crowded areas of the city.

Director General Abhinav Kumar expressed confidence in the scooters' ability to streamline crowd management and emphasized their environmental benefits. "These scooters, which can move easily in narrow streets, will help in crowd management.

Apart from this, this electric scooter is also environment friendly.

Eight personnel from Haridwar have also been trained to operate these self-balancing electric scooters.

He said that in future they will also be used in Mussoorie Mall Road, Dehradun Paltan Bazaar," Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar said.

Eight personnel who had received training in driving self-balancing electric scooters were also given citations by the Director General of Police.