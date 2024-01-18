Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham receives heavy snowfall

KEDARNATH: After a sudden shift in the weather pattern in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath Dham has been experiencing continuous and heavy snowfall.

Since the evening of Wednesday, one of the country's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites has been experiencing heavy snowfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Kedarnath is expected to hover in the range of -16 to -18 until January 23.

While the IMD predicted light rainfall in the area as well, no warning or advisory has been issued as yet.

Meanwhile, following a prolonged wait, the Chamoli district experienced the first burst of snowfall this winter on Wednesday.

Significant snowfall was reported at key locations such as Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers, Rudranath, Niti Valley, and Mana Valley.

Even Hanumanchatti went under a snow blanket.

