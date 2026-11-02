Uttarakhand: Helicopter operators to suspend Char Dham services from Nov 2 over co-pilot rule

In a letter written to the UCADA on Sunday, the operators said they would stop the services on Monday unless the order is withdrawn.

On Saturday, the UCADA announced that a co-pilot will be mandatory for all choppers flying on the Char Dham yatra route.

The decision was made following a chopper crash near Joshimath in Chamoli district on Oct 30, in which six people died.

The operators expressed their inability to accept the mandatory twin-pilot requirement "in its present form” and raised serious concerns and reservations regarding the mandatory requirement for charter services.

They said mandating twin-pilot operations "without adequate consultation with the operators and assessment of its commercial and operational implications" will make the continuation of operations "financially unviable for all operators."