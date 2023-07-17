Uttarakhand flood: SDRF safely rescues pregnant woman from flooded area

HARIDWAR : Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (STRF), continuously working in the Haridwar district for the rescue of people stranded in submerged houses in flooded areas of Haridwar, has rescued a pregnant woman and a small girl from Laksar town in Uttarakhand.

In Laksar of Haridwar district, SDRF reached the spot after receiving information about the health of a small girl in a house submerged due to waterlogging, and rescued the girl and took her to the hospital.

As per information, SDRF Uttarakhand Police immediately reached the spot on the information of a pregnant woman having labour pain in a house submerged due to waterlogging in Laksar police station, Adarsh ​​Nagar of district Haridwar. The pregnant woman was brought to a safe place by raft with full caution. After that, she was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

SDRF Uttarakhand Police reached the house after covering a distance of about five kilometres through rafts on the information of some people being trapped in a waterlogged house in Girdhawali Kalsia village under the Khanpur area in district Haridwar.

The SDRF spokesperson said that there were no other houses around the house for several kilometres and two elderly couples inside the house were very distressed. They were roused by the SDRF and rescued and taken to a safe place through rafts.

Apart from this, other people trapped there were also rescued and taken to a safe place through rafts.

Amid persistent rainfall and a breach in the Sonali River dam have raised a threat of floods in the Laksar town of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

According to officials, the Sonali River dam breached near the village Kuan Kheda.