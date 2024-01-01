Uttarakhand: Devotees throng temples, take holy dip in Ganga on New Year

HARIDWAR: A large number of people on Monday visited Uttarakhand on the occasion of New Year 2024 and took a holy dip in Ganga.

The enthusiasm of tourists arriving here from different states was clearly visible at 'Har Ki Pauri'.

Thousands of devotees took holy dips in Ganga, after which they participated in the Ganga arti and then offered prayers at temples.

"We saw the Ganga arti and visited temples. I had darshan of God and took a bath in the Ganga. We pray to Ganga that there should be brotherhood, happiness and peace all over the world," one of the devotees said.

Meanwhile, devotees who took a holy dip at Prayag Ghat on the first day of the New Year expressed their happiness and extended New Year wishes.

A tourist from the UK said that "it feels amazing."

Another devotee, Satish Singh said, "On the first day of New Year, people had different aspirations. I have come here so that the new year shall be filled with happiness and prosperity for my country, and all our wishes come true."

As the nation welcomed the year 2024 with various celebrations, some entered the new year with prayers and offerings at temples.

Devotees visited and offered prayers at Guwahati's Maa Kamakhya Temple on the first day of the new year.

A devotee at Guwahati's Maa Kamakhya Temple said, "Today being the first day of 2024, I have come to worship Maa Kamakhya."

Devotees thronged Kalkaji Temple in Delhi to offer prayers on the first day of the year 2024.

Priest Surendra Nath Avdhut said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country for the New Year. I pray that this year turns out to be a great one for India and our country moves towards massive progress. Special arrangements have been made in Kalkaji temple for the devotees today."

Devotees are also flocking to UP's Ayodhya on the first day of the new year.

"It is just 21 days to go when Lord Ram Lalla will move into a grand temple," said a devotee in Ayodhya.

Moreover, many people in Hyderabad visited temples, coming together to pray for fresh starts and blessings in the upcoming year.

As people gathered at the temples, the echoes of their prayers highlighted the deep connection between tradition and a positive outlook.

In Tamil Nadu, special prayers were held at Velankanni Church on the first day of the year 2024.

Devotees in large numbers visited and offered prayers at the Ujjain Mahakal temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh.