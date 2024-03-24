Uttarakhand: CM Dhami greets people ahead of Holi, calls it celebration of love and harmony

UTTARAKHAND: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to fellow citizens of Uttarakhand ahead of Holi, on Sunday.

Wishing the people as they geared up to ring in the festival of colours, CM Dhami also described Holi as a celebration of love, brotherhood, and harmony.

According to an official release, the chief minister said Holi in Uttarakhand has a unique identity in itself, as people, both young and old, ring in the festival with unbridled joy as they smear each other in the colours of celebration.

While wishing happiness in everyone's life, CM Dhami also appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the festival with characteristic fervour and enthusiasm, spreading the message of brotherhood and harmony.

A festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, Holi will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.