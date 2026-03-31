Uttar Pradesh man thanks god for granting wish for divorce with 9 km prostration yatra

The incident took place in Narkhoria village in the Sonha area on March 28. The man, Jogesh, had earlier prayed at the Siddh Peeth Bairwa Samay Mata temple seeking separation from his wife.

Jogesh said he got married in 2022 and had been facing marital discord since then.

He said he had vowed to undertake the ritual journey if his divorce was granted. He claimed that his wish was fulfilled in 2025.

A resident of Narkhoria, Jogesh works in Delhi in the POP (interior design) sector. According to him, he had taken his wife to Delhi after marriage, but frequent disputes over his low income and irregular work hours led to constant tension, causing him significant mental stress.