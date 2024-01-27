Uttar Pradesh govt set to restore Sultanpur's Devarghat

LUCKNOW: To foster inclusive development in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has commenced the restoration process of Devarghat, located on the banks of the Gomti River in Sultanpur.

According to an official press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Uttar Pradesh government has commenced the restoration process of Devarghat in Sultanpur by approving Rs 28.86 crore for the project, of which Rs 10.10 crore has already been released by the government."

In this sequence, a detailed project plan has been prepared for the construction of bridges and pathways leading to Devarghat, as well as the installation of safety measures at the ghat.

"The Public Works Department has started preparations in this regard, while all the necessary procedures are being followed by the Bridge Corporation to commence the rejuvenation process of the ghat," it said.

Sultanpur is known as the place of Maharaj Kush, son of Lord Shri Ram. Previously, the Yogi government had carried out the beautification of the famous Sita Kund Ghat, known as the resting place of Mother Sita, and the makeover plan of Devarghat is part of that effort.

As per the press release, the work is to be carried out under the supervision of the Chief Engineer and head of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The work of rejuvenating Devarghat in Sultanpur will be overseen by the Chief Engineer (Development) and the Head of the Public Works Department.

The completion of these construction works will not only enhance the beauty of the ghat but also improve the connectivity of the Akbarpur-Kadipur-Chanda-Patti-Delhupar road (State Highway Number 128). It will also resolve traffic-related issues facing commuters using this road.

According to the order issued by the Yogi government to the Public Works Department and UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, the renovation works have to be carried out following the rulebook of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Additionally, specific responsibilities for aspects of work related to this project, including standardisation, quality control, and inspection, have been assigned to the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department.

The Chief Engineer will have to ensure that all the processes are completed without errors within the specified time frame.