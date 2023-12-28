Uttar Pradesh continues to progress under CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh, once considered a backward state, is now being counted among the leading states. The transformative phase that began in 2017 under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership continues to progress in 2023. Under his leadership, the state government has drawn a blueprint for development starting in 2017, and as a result, it has emerged as the number one state in the country in several aspects.

Presently, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the 'Most Preferred Destination' in the country, attaining numerous milestones that have solidified its status as a recognised 'brand,' both nationally and internationally. The effective implementation of central government initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, along with the execution of programmes like One District, One Product (ODOP) and Gramme Sachvalay, has made Uttar Pradesh an inspiration nationally and globally.

Whether it is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, opening accounts for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, or ensuring appropriate benefits reach the beneficiaries through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban and rural), Uttar Pradesh is leading the way in all these endeavours.

In addition, Uttar Pradesh has also set an example before other states in the implementation of schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Saubhagya Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Under SVANidhi Se Samridhi, 22,15,791 beneficiaries have availed of the benefits of 8 central schemes in the state. A total of 16,23,000 beneficiaries in the state have benefited from the PM SVANidhi Yojana.

The double-engine government of Uttar Pradesh has set an example in protecting the interests of farmers. On one hand, the reputation of the state has increased due to the highest production of sugar and ethanol, while on the other hand, the state is performing well in providing benefits to the farmers through DBT.

Uttar Pradesh ranks first in terms of implementing the e-prosecution system and the Atal Pension Yojana, the establishment of one district and one medical college, and providing benefits through the Ayushman Yojana.

Additionally, the schemes that increased the prestige of UP include One District, One Product, Gramme Sachivalay Programme, Aspirational Development Block, Jan Arogya Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

The Yogi government further set a world record by lighting 22.23 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) in Ayodhya during Deepotsav. This milestone was also recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

UP made a record by giving 1.58 crore new connections in the state under the 'Power for All' scheme. It ranks first in the country with 62.18 lakh electricity connections under the Saubhagya scheme. ranks first in the country by creating more than 4.77 crore health accounts,

Number one, by registering 42,741 health professionals, is at the forefront in scan and share token generation and stands ahead of all states in the Digital Health Incentive Scheme

95,767 villages declared themselves open-defecation-free+ with solid and liquid waste management systems .More than 80,000 villages achieved ODF Plus status in nine months

The state is the first to provide free gas to 1.75 crore eligible families under the Ujjwala scheme. First in the country by constructing 2.61 crore toilets in Swachh Bharat Mission; First in the country by paying more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore sugarcane prices; First in the country by opening 8.56 crore accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, First place in the country in the implementation of MGNREGA, first in the production of sugarcane and sugar, food grains, potatoes, green peas, mango, milk and oilseeds. First, make payments through DBT.

First in the establishment of MSME units (more than 96 lakh units); first in the country in providing punishment for crimes against women at the rate of 59.1 percent; first state in the country to establish a women's desk in all police stations.

The state is a leader in COVID testing and vaccinations. The state with the highest number of medical colleges in the country. It stands first in benefiting more than 75 lakh people under the Atal Pension Yojana, in benefiting 1.46 crore people under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. First in the country in treating patients through the e-Sanjeevani portal and in cow rearing and conservation.