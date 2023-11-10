Uttar Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Adityanath approves 14 proposals in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: As the holy city gears up for the opening of the Ram temple in January, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on November 10 approved fourteen proposals including the construction of a temple museum in Ayodhya. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also decided to hold the Winter session of the state assembly from November 28.

Chief Minister Adityanath addressed the media about the proposals approved in the cabinet meeting.

Addressing the meeting before a banner that had pictures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, the chief minister said, "A total of 14 proposals were put forward in the cabinet meeting and were approved."

The Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet approved the formation of Shukarteerath Vikas Parishad for the development of Shukratal in Muzaffarnagar. A proposal was passed for the construction of a temple museum on 25 acres of land in Manjha Jamthara in Ayodhya.

Approval was also given to expand and establish Ayodhya Research Institute as International Ramayana Vedic Research Institute. The cabinet also decided to form the Maa Pateshwari Devipatan Development Council which will take care of the development of the Devipatan Division located along the Indo-Nepal border. The cabinet also approved the implementation of the Drone Policy in the state.

The CM said that under the Drone Policy, it will be mandatory to get drones registered with the nearby police station. The proposal to hold the Winter session from November 28 was also approved by the cabinet.

Besides, a proposal to provincialise the "Dauji Lakhi fair" in Hathras, all prominent fairs of Ayodhya, Ganga Mela in Bulandshahr and the Dev Diwali event in Varanasi were also approved. The cabinet also passed a proposal to set up plants at the district level with the help of women's self-help groups to provide food security to women and young children by providing them with nutritious food products.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet colleagues conducted the UP cabinet's special meeting at Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya. This was the first time the state's executive body gathered in the holy city.

The meeting was scheduled to commence at 11 am at Ramkatha Museum, followed by a series of religious visits by the cabinet members. The museum had been decorated grandly.

Posters of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman were put up in the cabinet meeting hall. The decision to hold the cabinet meeting in Ayodhya coincided with the anniversary of two events. On November 9, 1989, the first foundation stone of the temple was laid, and on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court paved the way for the temple's construction.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the cabinet members in a prayer ceremony at the Hanumangarhi temple. The ministers visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex and offered prayers at the Shri Ramlala Virajman temple.

In addition to the religious aspects, the cabinet meeting focused on development initiatives and preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

The cabinet meeting also came ahead of the much-awaited consecration of the Idol of Lord Ram in the temple which wil take place on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the consecration ceremonies along with several seers.