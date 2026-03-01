UTS discontinued, RailOne now sole mobile platform for railway passenger services

CHENNAI: The UTS on Mobile app was officially discontinued from March 1, and its services have been migrated to the RailOne, which has now become the all-in-one mobile app for passenger services of Indian Railways.
UTS had long been used for booking unreserved suburban tickets, platform tickets, and renewing season passes. Now, they are available exclusively through the RailOne app.
In addition, RailOne also provides access to reserved ticket services through IRCTC authorisation. It also integrates live train tracking, running status updates, PNR enquiry, coach position details, grievance redressal, and e-catering services. The app also offers options for porter booking and last-mile taxi services.
Login is enabled through existing UTS and RailConnect credentials, with support for mPIN and biometric authentication. The R-Wallet feature continues within RailOne, and passengers booking unreserved tickets through the wallet will receive a three per cent discount.
Railways clarified that R-Wallet balances from the discontinued UTS app will automatically reflect in RailOne if users register with the same mobile phone number. Those who do not wish to migrate can opt for the 'Surrender Wallet' option and withdraw their remaining balance at designated UTS counters upon payment of a Rs 30 processing fee.
Commuters said the new app is more seamless, while several suburban passengers noted that the new interface is clear and easier to navigate. "UTS was clumsy and it responded slowly. RailOne's layout is simple, and the options are visible without too many steps," said Amarjothi.
Another passenger said the app feels more organised compared to switching between different railway apps earlier. "Earlier, we had to use separate apps for tickets and train status. The live tracking interface looks cleaner," he said.
RailOne was launched in 2025 as a unified interface aimed at bringing multiple railway digital services under one platform.