UTS discontinued, RailOne now sole mobile platform for railway passenger services

UTS had long been used for booking unreserved suburban tickets, platform tickets, and renewing season passes. Now, they are available exclusively through the RailOne app.

In addition, RailOne also provides access to reserved ticket services through IRCTC authorisation. It also integrates live train tracking, running status updates, PNR enquiry, coach position details, grievance redressal, and e-catering services. The app also offers options for porter booking and last-mile taxi services.

Login is enabled through existing UTS and RailConnect credentials, with support for mPIN and biometric authentication. The R-Wallet feature continues within RailOne, and passengers booking unreserved tickets through the wallet will receive a three per cent discount.