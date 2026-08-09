US Vice President Vance dials PM Modi, discusses ways to expand India-US partnership

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in emerging technologies and critical minerals.

Vance's call to the prime minister came days after Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signed a mutual defence pact that was widely seen as a reflection of a new regional alignment amid the West Asia conflict.

During the conversation, PM Modi extended his congratulations to Vance and Second Lady Usha on the birth of their son.

"Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas," Modi said on social media.