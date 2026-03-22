US ship carrying LPG reaches India amid West Asia crisis

Pyxis Pioneer cargo ship carrying LPG from the US state of Texas, successfully docked at the port.

Before the ship from the US, named Aqua Titan, reached India, another vessel carrying Russian crude oil also reached Mangalore, reports NDTV.

This particular vessel was stationed about 18 nautical miles away from the port. The single-point mooring system will be used to transfer the oil to the pipeline system and take it to MRPL.