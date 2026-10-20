US Secretary of State visits Gateway of India

MUMBAI: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday and was apprised of its historical and cultural significance by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Rubio is on a three-day visit to India.
The Chief Minister and the US Secretary of State toured the Gateway of India premises.
Fadnavis felicitated Rubio by presenting him with a traditional shawl and briefed him on the historical and cultural significance of the iconic monument and its surroundings, according to an official release.
The visit provided an opportunity to showcase Mumbai's historical heritage and cultural identity to the visiting US dignitary, the release said.