US has got measure of 'self-declared Vishwaguru': Congress' dig at PM after Trump's Pak praise

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, pointed out that Trump has once again gone out of his way to praise the man whose inflammatory remarks provided the backdrop to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, that were orchestrated by Pakistan, an apparent reference to Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir.

"President Trump's full-throated and categorical support for Pakistan in its war with Afghanistan is another setback for Indian 'huglomacy'," Ramesh said on X.

"Our economic diplomacy with the US has failed badly, as evinced by Mr. Modi suddenly surrendering to a clearly one-sided trade deal in which India has made firm pledges, especially to import from American farmers, while the US has made vague commitments to allow for greater exports from India," he said.