UPSC releases revised annual planner for 2025, check details here

CHENNAI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the revised annual calendar.

The Commission outlines the schedule for various recruitments and examinations to be conducted in 2025.

1. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date: January 11, 2025

2. Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination:

Date of notification: September 4, 2024

Last date for receipt of applications: September 24, 2024

Date of commencement of exam: February 9, 2025

3. Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

Date of notification: September 18, 2024

Last date for receipt of applications: October 18, 2024

Date of commencement of exam: February 9, 2025

4.CBI (DSP) LDCE

Date of notification: January 1, 2025

Last date for receipt of applications: January 14, 2025

Date of commencement of exam: March 8, 2025

5. CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025

Date of notification: December 4, 2024

Last date for receipt of applications: December 24, 2024

Date of commencement of exam: March 9, 2025

6. N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (I) &

7. C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025

Date of notification: December 11, 2024

Last date for receipt of applications: December 31, 2024

Date of commencement of exam: April 13, 2025

8. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 &

9. Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination

Date of notification: January 22, 2025

Last date for receipt of applications: February 11, 2025

Date of commencement of exam: May 25, 2025

10. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date: June 14, 2025

11. I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2025

Date of notification: February 12, 2025

Last date for receipt of applications: March 4, 2025

Date of commencement of exam: June 20, 2025

12. Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: June 21, 2025

13. Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: June 22, 2025

14. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: July 7, 2025

15. Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025 -

Date of notification: February 19, 2025

Last date for receipt of applications: March 11, 2025

Date of commencement of exam: July 20, 2025

16. Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025

Date of notification: March 5, 2025

Last date for receipt of applications: March 25, 2025

Date of commencement of exam: August 3, 2025

17. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: August 9, 2025

18. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: August 22, 2025

19. N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II) &

20. C.D.S. Examination (II)

Date of notification: May 28, 2025

Last date for receipt of applications: June 17, 2025

Date of commencement of exam: September 14, 2025

21. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: October 4, 2025

22. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: November 1, 2025

23. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: November 1, 2025

24. S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

Date of notification: September 17, 2025

Last date for receipt of applications: October 7, 2025

Date of commencement of exam: December 13, 2025

25. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: December 20, 2025