Begin typing your search...

    UPSC releases revised annual planner for 2025, check details here

    Civil Services Prelims to be held on May 25 and Mains to be held from August 22, said the press note.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Aug 2024 7:56 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-23 08:06:20.0  )
    UPSC releases revised annual planner for 2025, check details here
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the revised annual calendar.

    The Commission outlines the schedule for various recruitments and examinations to be conducted in 2025.

    1. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date: January 11, 2025

    2. Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination:

    Date of notification: September 4, 2024

    Last date for receipt of applications: September 24, 2024

    Date of commencement of exam: February 9, 2025

    3. Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

    Date of notification: September 18, 2024

    Last date for receipt of applications: October 18, 2024

    Date of commencement of exam: February 9, 2025

    4.CBI (DSP) LDCE

    Date of notification: January 1, 2025

    Last date for receipt of applications: January 14, 2025

    Date of commencement of exam: March 8, 2025

    5. CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025

    Date of notification: December 4, 2024

    Last date for receipt of applications: December 24, 2024

    Date of commencement of exam: March 9, 2025

    6. N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (I) &

    7. C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025

    Date of notification: December 11, 2024

    Last date for receipt of applications: December 31, 2024

    Date of commencement of exam: April 13, 2025

    8. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 &

    9. Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination

    Date of notification: January 22, 2025

    Last date for receipt of applications: February 11, 2025

    Date of commencement of exam: May 25, 2025

    10. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date: June 14, 2025

    11. I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2025

    Date of notification: February 12, 2025

    Last date for receipt of applications: March 4, 2025

    Date of commencement of exam: June 20, 2025

    12. Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: June 21, 2025

    13. Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: June 22, 2025

    14. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: July 7, 2025

    15. Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025 -

    Date of notification: February 19, 2025

    Last date for receipt of applications: March 11, 2025

    Date of commencement of exam: July 20, 2025

    16. Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025

    Date of notification: March 5, 2025

    Last date for receipt of applications: March 25, 2025

    Date of commencement of exam: August 3, 2025

    17. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: August 9, 2025

    18. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: August 22, 2025

    19. N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II) &

    20. C.D.S. Examination (II)

    Date of notification: May 28, 2025

    Last date for receipt of applications: June 17, 2025

    Date of commencement of exam: September 14, 2025

    21. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: October 4, 2025

    22. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: November 1, 2025

    23. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: November 1, 2025

    24. S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

    Date of notification: September 17, 2025

    Last date for receipt of applications: October 7, 2025

    Date of commencement of exam: December 13, 2025

    25. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: December 20, 2025

    UPSCUPSC annual planner 2025UPSC recruitmentsUPSC examination
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick