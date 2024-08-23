UPSC releases revised annual planner for 2025, check details here
Civil Services Prelims to be held on May 25 and Mains to be held from August 22, said the press note.
CHENNAI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the revised annual calendar.
The Commission outlines the schedule for various recruitments and examinations to be conducted in 2025.
1. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date: January 11, 2025
2. Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination:
Date of notification: September 4, 2024
Last date for receipt of applications: September 24, 2024
Date of commencement of exam: February 9, 2025
3. Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025
Date of notification: September 18, 2024
Last date for receipt of applications: October 18, 2024
Date of commencement of exam: February 9, 2025
4.CBI (DSP) LDCE
Date of notification: January 1, 2025
Last date for receipt of applications: January 14, 2025
Date of commencement of exam: March 8, 2025
5. CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025
Date of notification: December 4, 2024
Last date for receipt of applications: December 24, 2024
Date of commencement of exam: March 9, 2025
6. N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (I) &
7. C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025
Date of notification: December 11, 2024
Last date for receipt of applications: December 31, 2024
Date of commencement of exam: April 13, 2025
8. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 &
9. Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination
Date of notification: January 22, 2025
Last date for receipt of applications: February 11, 2025
Date of commencement of exam: May 25, 2025
10. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date: June 14, 2025
11. I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2025
Date of notification: February 12, 2025
Last date for receipt of applications: March 4, 2025
Date of commencement of exam: June 20, 2025
12. Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: June 21, 2025
13. Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: June 22, 2025
14. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: July 7, 2025
15. Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025 -
Date of notification: February 19, 2025
Last date for receipt of applications: March 11, 2025
Date of commencement of exam: July 20, 2025
16. Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025
Date of notification: March 5, 2025
Last date for receipt of applications: March 25, 2025
Date of commencement of exam: August 3, 2025
17. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: August 9, 2025
18. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: August 22, 2025
19. N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II) &
20. C.D.S. Examination (II)
Date of notification: May 28, 2025
Last date for receipt of applications: June 17, 2025
Date of commencement of exam: September 14, 2025
21. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: October 4, 2025
22. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: November 1, 2025
23. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025 - Date of commencement of exam: November 1, 2025
24. S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
Date of notification: September 17, 2025
Last date for receipt of applications: October 7, 2025
Date of commencement of exam: December 13, 2025
25. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination - Date of commencement of exam: December 20, 2025