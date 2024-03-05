UPSC Prelims 2024: Aspirants demand form deadline extension due to OTR error

CHENNAI: Today marks the final day for submitting the UPSC Prelims 2024 application forms.

Nonetheless, numerous aspirants are urging for an extension, citing unresponsive website issues.

In adherence to the application procedure, individuals intending to apply for the UPSC prelims 2024 exam must complete their registration through the UPSC One-time registration (OTR) portal, accessible on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Concerns are being raised by CSE aspirants regarding issues with the website and OTR platform, claiming that the page is non-functional.

Interestingly, for a subset of users, both the website and OTR page are functioning properly.

As of now, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not provided any official updates on a potential deadline extension or addressed the concerns raised by the aspirants.

Multiple aspirants have raised their concerns on the social media platform 'X'.

All the aspirants are pleading and requesting the concerned authorities to extend the application date.

Here are few tweets below from some of the aspirants that raised the complain:

In accordance with the timetable, applicants have the opportunity to complete the UPSC CSE form until 6 pm today, March 5.

The release date for the application form and notification was February 14, 2024.

With the application deadline fast approaching, candidates intending to apply for the exam are expressing apprehensions about encountering technical issues.