UPI payments without internet? New NFC feature may make it possible soon

UPI Lite feature

To use the service, users will have to load money into their UPI Lite account in advance while internet connectivity is available.

Payments can then be made by simply placing the mobile phone near the merchant's payment terminal.

Unlike the existing *99# service, which requires a mobile network, and UPI 123 Pay, which depends on phone calls, the new NFC-based facility will allow transactions by tapping the phone on the payment device without requiring either internet access or a mobile signal.