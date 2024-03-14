UP: Yogi distributes appointment letters to newly selected 39 SDMs, 41 DSPs, 16 treasurers

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, distributed appointment letters to 39 sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), 41 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 16 treasurer/account officers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at his official residence.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "For the first time, any commission and board has completed the selection process in just nine months. The selection process was completely fair and transparent without any recommendation or interference. Those who tried to tamper with the integrity of the examination suffered the consequences. Their houses were raided and properties confiscated. The government has decided to teach all those who play with the future of the youth a fitting lesson."

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi has provided government jobs to more than 6.5 lakh youth under Mission Rojgar in the last seven years.

He remarked, "The overall perception changes when the government works with honesty. You must have seen that those who faced an identity crisis in the state earlier, proudly say today that they belong to Uttar Pradesh. The transformation has been facilitated by the government's decision-making process."

Addressing the newly selected candidates, the Chief Minister said, " You have 30 to 35 years to serve the public and to seek their blessings for a bright future."

He added, "As a result of our effective action plan, jobs and employment have been provided to crores of youth in the state while the state's per capita income and GDP have increased significantly. Also, UP has emerged as the country's second-largest economy. Such a thing happens when the government acts with honesty."

He urged the newly selected candidates to discharge their role as the engine of the government.

"Today, technology has improved a lot. By the time you come to the field, we will have succeeded in digitizing all the revenue functions. Even after this, cases of revenue-related disputes will arise. In such a situation, to settle these matters, you will have to stay in your tehsil and focus. Also, the pendency will have to be resolved in a time-bound manner," he added.

CM Yogi stated further, "Our responsibility should be to provide justice to the underprivileged people. We should stand with them. The role of Deputy SP is essential in maintaining law and order and resolving revenue-related matters. They must regularly visit the police station and watch every activity including preparation of the charge sheet.

Expressing confidence in the newly selected candidates, he said, "You will take forward the pace of work of the state government with honesty. Also, keep in mind the interests of the public and make quick decisions so that you come out with an image of an officer of good administration. He also congratulated all the newly selected candidates on joining the administration."

The event was graced with the presence of the Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary Appointment Dr Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, DGP Prashant Kumar, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad etc.

The newly elected candidates expressed gratitude to CM Yogi for completing the transparent and time-bound examination process.

Akash Priyadarshi of Prayagraj, who was selected for the post of Deputy SP, said, "This recruitment process has been completed by the government and the Public Service Commission fairly and transparently. For this, I am very grateful to the Chief Minister and the Chairman of the Public Service Commission."

Similarly, Prabha Patel of Sant Kabirnagar, who has been selected for the post of Deputy SP, also expressed her respect towards CM Yogi and said, "I would like to thank our CM for completing the examination process promptly. Under the guidance of CM Yogi, the examinations were conducted with all honesty. Because of this, youth like us can join the police service and serve the people".

Smriti Rana, who was selected first for the post of Deputy SP, said, "I'm grateful to CM Yogi for providing the appointment letter and completing the examination process with complete transparency within nine months."

Anubhav Rajarshi of Kanpur has also been selected for the post of Deputy SP. He said, "The swift completion of the examination process has culminated in the reception of my appointment letter today. I am committed to embracing the guiding principles of success shared by Chief Minister Yogi."