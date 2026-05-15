UP woman delivers quadruplets over five days through normal delivery

According to officials at the Teerthanker Mahaveer University Hospital in the Lodhipur area, Amina, a resident of Ovari village in Sambhal district, delivered her first child on May 9 at the facility. She later gave birth to three more babies on May 14.

Doctors delivered all four babies -- two boys and two girls -- without a Caesarean section, despite the pregnancy being categorised as ‘high-risk’.