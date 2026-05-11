UP: Two killed, 11 injured as double-decker rams into truck on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

The accident took place around 4.30 am near Araul toll plaza in the Bilhaur area of Kanpur.

According to police, the bus lost control and rammed into the rear of a truck going from Siliguri to Saharanpur.

The impact was so much so that the truck overturned, and the front portion of the bus was completely mangled. Several passengers were trapped inside the wreckage.

Police, along with Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority's rescue teams, rushed to the spot and launched an immediate rescue operation.