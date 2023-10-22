UP Transport Corporation is lifeline of state: CM Yogi

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the UP Transport Corporation is considered the lifeline of transportation within the state. India became independent on August 15, 1947, but the first bus of the corporation started running in May 1947.

Since then, the transport corporation has been setting long-distance routes. Now, the transport corporation is making progress and expanding its operations. Bus stations in the state will now be like airports, for which work has already begun, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister launched 'Mission Mahila Sarathi' at Saryu Guest House, Ramkatha Park in Ayodhya under the Mission Shakti Abhiyan and flagged off 51 ordinary buses (BS 6). During the event, the Chief Minister said, "There could not be a more appropriate occasion when the date of 'Maha Ashtami' is being linked with Mission Shakti along with the launch of Mission Mahila Sarathi. The initiative seeks to connect and empower women drivers and conductors."

Notably, these 51 buses will be operated exclusively by women as drivers and conductors. A short film was also screened during the event.

CM Yogi mentioned that technology can bring significant changes to people's lives. We saw the corporation's efficiency during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela when it successfully managed to transport 24 crore devotees. During the global pandemic of COVID-19, around 40 lakh people from Uttar Pradesh working in different parts of the country became jobless and returned home.

The UP Transport Corporation rose to face this challenge. Around 11-12 thousand buses and their drivers and conductors converged at the borders, where they helped all the citizens of UP return to their homes, and people from other states reach the UP border, the Chief Minister said.

"The Transport Corporation is your companion in times of crisis, and now, daughters symbolizing Mission Shakti will drive these vehicles as drivers, fulfilling the role of companions", he added. Yogi said that the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women have always been a challenge. That is why Indian society has always believed that where women are respected, their dignity is protected. The UP government has consistently promoted this idea in the fourth phase of Mission Shakti.

CM Yogi further siad that so far, more than 1.5 lakh daughters and sisters have been employed in various roles within the Uttar Pradesh police and government. But the dream of having women as drivers and conductors in the Transport Corporation has also been realized. Now, daughters have become fighter pilots too. The Chief Minister mentioned that there used to be shortcomings in buses in the past, but gradually, technology has been adopted.

Now, the focus is shifting towards electric buses instead of diesel. There will be a significant increase in electric buses in the Transport Corporation and contracts. These buses will not cause pollution, or noise, and will have better speed than regular buses.

"We have allocated Rs 400 crores in this regard. In terms of the perspective of the Kumbh 2025, we still need to buy several buses. For better connectivity, the UP government has formulated an EV policy. Electric buses do not use diesel, petrol, or CNG; they will be charged with electricity. They can travel up to 300 km on a single charge. The government will provide a Rs 20 lakh incentive to individuals buying such buses", the Chief Minister said.

He further mentioned that for schools, colleges, transport corporations, and city bus services, if you purchase a bus, the government will provide routes and facilities. The Urban Development and Transport Corporation is preparing charging stations in various locations. This way, we will be able to provide the public with a pollution-free system.

The Chief Minister stated that in a few days, the production of electric buses will begin in UP, marking a very important moment for the state. On this occasion, Cabinet and Ayodhya in-charge Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MP Lallu Singh, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, MLAs Vedprakash Gupt, Ramchandra Yadav, Legislative Council member Hariom Pandey, BJP District President Sanjeev Singh, Metropolitan President Kamlesh Srivastava, Principal Secretary (Transport) L Venkateshwarlu, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and others were present.