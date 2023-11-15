UP: Train coach catches fire near Sarai Bhopat railway station in Etawah district

ETAWAH: A coach in a train passing through Sarai Bhopat railway station in UP's Etawah district caught fire on Wednesday evening, said an official from North Central Railways.

"While train number 02570 'Darbhanga Clone Special' was passing through the Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach," said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways.

"All passengers in the train were disembarked safely and there are no injuries or causalities," said North Central Railways CPRO, adding that the train is scheduled to leave shortly.