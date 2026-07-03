UP TET candidates miss exam due to traffic snarls during BJP leader's roadshow

As students expressed their anger and the opposition SP accused the government of jeopardising their future, the district administration acknowledged what had happened, saying it would write to the state government seeking permission for them to reappear.

Asked whether permission had been granted for the roadshow, District Magistrate Avinash Kumar Rai said no such permission had been taken to his knowledge.

He said that despite diversions, heavy rain and the BJP leader's convoy affecting the traffic movement, caused some candidates to miss their examination.

"We will correspond with the state government and make efforts to ensure that candidates who could not appear due to the delay are given another opportunity," Rai said.