UP teen on way to Noida to meet cousin, gang-raped on bus; abandoned at Kashmere Gate

The bus, however, was not operating as a regular passenger service that night. According to the travel company and investigators, it had been taken to a workshop in Surajpur, Greater Noida, for repairs after developing a technical fault.

The two accused picked up the bus from the workshop around 5 pm and began their journey around 9 pm. They travelled from Surajpur towards Pari Chowk, through the Advant area and Noida Sector 93, before proceeding towards Delhi and Kashmere Gate.

The girl was abandoned at Kashmere Gate, from where she managed to take an auto-rickshaw to the police station.

The accused, bus driver Kuldeep (39) and conductor Sandeep (26), both residents of Kanpur, were arrested from a parking lot in north Delhi's Timarpur on August 4, police said.

During her ordeal, the conductor allegedly behaved inappropriately toward the girl and sexually assaulted her, with the driver complicit in the act. The two men allegedly threatened to kill her if she resisted, police said. A subsequent medical examination of the teenager confirmed rape.

The bus travelled nearly 43 kilometres from Greater Noida to Kashmere Gate without stopping, passing through several locations monitored by CCTV cameras, police posts, and barricades. Investigators are now examining the route to ascertain how the bus went unchecked for such a long distance and to identify the exact locations at which it may have stopped before abandoning the girl.