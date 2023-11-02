UP state employees to get bonus, DA ahead of Diwali

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government will announce bonus (to non-gazetted) and 4 per cent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) to all its employees ahead of Diwali.

The increase in the DA will be effective for pensioners as well.

According to a state government spokesman, the finance department has already moved a proposal in this regard.

The Centre has announced an increase of 4 per cent in the DA and the state government is set to follow the same.

A senior official confirmed that the proposal by the finance department has been sent to the Chief Minister’s office for Yogi Adityanath’s clearance.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that the bonus and increase in the DA will be paid to the employees before Diwali. We request the state government to calculate the bonus taking the minimum wages of Rs 18,000 per month. The state government calculates the bonus to a maximum of Rs 7,000 only and 75 per cent of the amount is deposited in the provident fund account of the employees,” said J.N. Tiwari, president, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Karamchari Samyukta Parishad.

There are nearly 16 lakh state government employees in the state.