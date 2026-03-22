Sanjay Nishad breaks down on stage demanding SC status for Nishad community

Launching what he said was a clarion call for the 2027 Assembly elections, Nishad led a motorcycle rally of around 3,000 riders in Gorakhpur and later addressed a state convention of the Nishad Party, which is an ally of the ruling NDA in Uttar Pradesh, at Mahant Digvijaynath Park.

During his address, Nishad became visibly emotional, alleging injustice against his community. "Our votes are being taken away. The dignity of our sisters and daughters is being violated. We need to become stronger," he said, urging supporters to unite and strengthen the party.

He said the Nishad Party would organise four major rallies across the state to press for inclusion of the fishing community, which currently comes under the Other Backward Classes, in the SC category. "Our population should be counted among Scheduled Castes. This is our constitutional right," said Nishad, who is the fishing minister in the state.