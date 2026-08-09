UP man dies during treatment after family alleges he was forced to drink acid

BAREILLY: A 35-year-old man died during treatment at a private hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district after his family alleged that he was forcibly made to drink acid following a dispute involving his wife and her "lover", police said on Sunday.
Ismail, a resident of Chak Mahmood in the Baradari police station area, died during treatment on Saturday night, according to his family members.
Ismail's brother, Tajim, submitted a complaint at the Baradari police station, accusing his sister-in-law Gausiya, her "lover" Salim and two others -- Ansar and Iqrar -- of killing him.
According to the complaint, Ismail and Gausiya used to live in a rented house at Kankar Tola and the woman had developed a close relationship with their landlord, Salim, despite her husband's objections.
The deceased's family has claimed that on July 27, Ismail allegedly saw Gausiya and Salim in a compromising situation, following which he left the rented accommodation with his wife. The family has alleged that Gausiya continued meeting Salim, leading to frequent disputes between the couple.
The family has further alleged that on Thursday night, Gausiya, Salim, Ansar and Iqrar caught hold of Ismail and forcibly made him drink acid. He was allegedly left at the hospital by the accused, who then fled.
Inspector Vijendra Singh said police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence related to the incident.
"The allegations are being investigated and further action will be taken on the basis of evidence," he said.