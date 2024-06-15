UP: Kashi Vishwanath Temple introduces virtual reality darshan for devotees

VARANASI: The devotees coming to Kashi Vishwanath Temple here in Uttar Pradesh will now get not only physical darshan, they will also get 'virtual' darshan. The temple administration has introduced 11 minutes and 50 seconds of virtual reality Darshan. This will allow the devotees to avoid standing in a long queue in the scorching heat to get the darshan. The temple administration said that the service is now on a trial basis and will be implemented permanently after getting feedback from the devotees.

Speaking about the new initiative, Kashi Vishwanath Temple Chief Executive Officer Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said, "3D virtual reality is a new technique which has been implemented in various temples like Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar and Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The company providing 3D technology in those temples contacted Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust for the same."

"Between May 5 to June 4, a total of 363 of our employees and priests watched the movie. They gave positive feedback about the show. Thereafter, it was started for devotees and from June 4 to June 30, a total of 282 devotees watched the movie. If the devotees like it, then it will be implemented on some modalities and terms and conditions mutually beneficial and agreed upon," he added.

This initiative allows devotees to witness rare sights of Bholenath and participate in the five-part aarti at 'Durlabh Darshan Kendra' within just 11 minutes and 50 seconds. The initiative was inspired by Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar and Mata Vaishno Devi temples.

"It was such a good and realistic experience. I felt like I was sitting inside the temple...I got to see all the aartis," Chhavi Gupta, a devotee from Gwalior told ANI. " It is a divine and wonderful experience...within a small time you get to know the history of Kashi Viswanath," Chandan Rupani, another devotee told ANI. Among the twelve Jyotirlingas, Kashi Vishwanath attracts worshippers from across the globe.