UP: Heavy rain shuts schools in Lakhimpur Kheri, boats out in Varanasi

The deluge forced authorities in Lakhimpur to close all educational institutions up to Class 8 for the day, while in Varanasi, boats were out on several inundated lanes, and cremations at the Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats were being carried out on rooftops and bylanes.

Rising water level in the Sharda river in Lakhimpur also disrupted train service on the Mailani-Nanpara section, as water seepage between Bhira and Palia stations forced the suspension of around half a dozen trains.