Resign if you don't feel competent enough: Allahabad HC to Sambhal SP, DM on limiting number of people in mosque

A bench of justices Atul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan observed, "It is duty of the State to ensure that every community is able to offer worship peacefully in the designated place of worship and if it is a private property as already been held by the court earlier to perform worship without any permission from the State." The court was hearing a petition filed by Munazir Khan of Sambhal alleging that he was prevented from conducting prayers during Ramzan on Gata No.291, where according to the petitioner, the mosque exists.

"This court has already settled that it is only where prayers or religious functions have to be held on public land or spill over the public property that the involvement of the state is essential and permission must be sought," the court said in its order dated February 27.

The state has disputed the ownership of Gata No.291 by saying that this is reflected in the names of Mohan Singh and Bhooraj Singh, both sons of Sukhi Singh, in the revenue records.

However, permission was granted only to the extent of 20 worshippers who may offer namaz, whereas the petitioner says a larger number of people may come for prayers as it is the month of Ramzan.

Counsel for the State said that on account of perceived law and order situation, such an order restricting number of worshippers was passed.