Arya Samaj marriage certificate alone does not prove valid Hindu marriage: Allahabad HC

Justice Rajeev Singh made the observation while quashing the removal of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officer Rohit Pandey, who had been dismissed from service for allegedly making a false declaration about his marital status.

The court was hearing Pandey's plea challenging the April 28, 2022, order by the SSB, which directed his removal from service, contending that his declaration that he was unmarried when he entered service was false.

The action against him stemmed from a complaint by Sucheta Tiwari, who claimed that she had married Pandey at an Arya Samaj temple in 2007.

The SSB had treated the alleged marriage as valid and concluded that Pandey's declaration was false.

Pandey disputed the alleged marriage and contended that there was no evidence that essential Hindu marriage ceremonies had been performed.