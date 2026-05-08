UP govt scraps smart prepaid meter system, shifts all consumers to postpaid mode

The move comes amid growing protests in several districts over alleged excess billing and irregularities linked to smart prepaid meters installed under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

According to an official statement, the decision was taken following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in view of consumer convenience and grievances.

Under the new arrangement, consumers will receive electricity bills after consumption, with bills for electricity used in May 2026 to be issued in June under the postpaid system.