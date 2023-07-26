UP govt considering proposal to raise doctors’ retirement age to 65 years

LUCKNOW: "We need more doctors for which the proposal to increase the retirement age from the present 62 years to 65 years has been made. But those doctors opting to work till 65 years of age will not be given administrative charge after age 62 years," said a senior health official.

In January, a panel was set up to evaluate the proposal for increasing the retirement age from 62 to 65 years of age. The government doctors had initially opposed the proposal.

According to the report submitted by the panel, those doctors who opt to work till 65 years of age will not hold any administrative post.

The state Health Department has also proposed giving the option to leave for those doctors who do not wish to work after the age of 62 years.

If the decision not to give administrative posts is approved, several doctors currently working in the Health Directorate and other offices will have to join government hospitals and give consultancy to patients.

"Extending retirement age will retain experienced doctors in service. Doctors’ clinical knowledge at the age of 62 is tremendous and if they are fit to work, they should be given a chance," said Dr Abhishek Shukla, Secretary-General, Association of International Doctors.

"The option to leave, if given, will be significant as this will allow unwilling doctors to leave service. Those willing will work with dedication for patient care," Dr Amit Singh, General Secretary, Provincial Medical Services Association.

More than a dozen doctors retire every month, reducing the strength by at least 200 a year.