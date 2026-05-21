UP governor mandates uniform for students in all state colleges, universities

She stressed the need for the holistic development of students and directed teachers to attend classes on time and ensure the regular attendance of students.

Patel emphasised improving the condition of women's hostels and ensuring they stay away from anti-social influences.

Patel said vocational and skill-oriented courses should be introduced to make female students self-reliant and employable, and suggested courses related to beautician training, mehendi art, GST, bindi manufacturing, accountancy and millet-based food preparation.

The governor stressed promoting organic farming and encouraging students to adopt organic cultivation on their own land to generate additional income.

Emphasising effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Patel directed institutions to give students freedom in subject selection and focus on multidisciplinary and multi-task learning.

She said students should also acquire knowledge of yoga, painting and other skills besides their core subjects to improve employability.

In colleges facing a shortage of teachers, Patel called for online teaching arrangements and cooperation from other institutions.

She also asked authorities to fill vacant posts at the earliest and conduct regular training programmes for teachers.

The governor ordered immediate availability of clean drinking water in anganwadi centres, primary schools, PHCs, CHCs, health centres and colleges wherever such problems exist.