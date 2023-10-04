UP government committed to addressing public issues: CM Yogi

GORAKHPUR: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to address public issues with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention as well as ensure speedy and satisfactory solutions, adding that any kind of negligence in addressing of public issues will not be tolerated.



The statement by the Chief Minister's office came on the third day of Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath temple and gave necessary directions to the officials present to solve them. The event was attended by over 200 people.

He referred the visitors' letters to the concerned authorities, along with providing instructions for the speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues and assured people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure, said the statement.

On complaints related to crime, the Chief Minister firmly directed the police officers to take strict action against the criminals, it added.

CM Yogi assured patients seeking financial help for the treatment of serious diseases of providing complete help, directing concerned officials to complete cost estimation as soon as possible and make it available to the government so that the required funds could be released at the earliest, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister expressed grief over the loss of eight lives in a car accident that took place around 7 am on Wednesday morning in Varanasi's Karkhiyav. The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

A release from the chief minister's office said CM Yogi instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. "He (the CM) also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the release read.