UP: Four unidentified bodies recovered from river handed over to Nepal

The bodies of three women and a man were recovered on August 27 from the river and had been kept at the district hospital mortuary as their identities could not be established.

DNA samples were collected from all four bodies during the post-mortem examination to facilitate their identification, officials said.

Nichlaul Tehsildar Amit Singh, who led the operation, said, "the bodies were transported in two ambulances and handed over to the Nawalparasi administration at the Maheshpur border near Thuthibari late Sunday night."

Additional District Magistrate Prashant Kumar said, "all necessary legal and administrative formalities were completed before the bodies were handed over to Nepal Police."

The DNA data will also be shared with the Nepal administration according to procedure to help match the samples with those of families searching for missing persons, officials said.