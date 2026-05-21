UP: Dacoits in undergarments rob string of houses, beat women for cooking non-veg

In the early hours of Wednesday, armed intruders scaled the wall of farmer Nizakat's house in Mustafabad and held his family hostage.

When resisted, they assaulted the inmates, critically injuring six people, and decamped with four tolas of gold, three kilograms of silver, and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

The injured were referred to the district hospital.

According to the police, the robbers beat women also for keeping a chicken dish at home, and told them to eat only vegetables.