National

Ram temple donations case: All eight accused sent to 14 days judicial custody

The accused were produced before Special Judge, Anti Corruption Court, Rajat Verma through video conferencing after their earlier judicial custody expired, Special Prosecution Officer Umesh Dubey said.
Police officials conduct a search operation at the residence of an accused in connection with an alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 28, 2026
Police officials conduct a search operation at the residence of an accused in connection with an alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 28, 2026PTI
Published on

AYODHYA: All eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple were on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a local court, case officials said.

The accused were produced before Special Judge, Anti Corruption Court, Rajat Verma through video conferencing after their earlier judicial custody expired, Special Prosecution Officer Umesh Dubey said.

Police did not apply for the custody of the accused, he added.

The eight had earlier been remanded to three days' judicial custody till Monday by a special remand magistrate.

judicial custody
Ram temple
donations case
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in