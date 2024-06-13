UP CM Yogi congratulates Pema Khandu on taking oath as Arunachal CM

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, congratulated Pema Khandu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive time.

UP CM Yogi expressed confidence that the new government in Arunachal Pradesh will set new benchmarks of prosperity, development, good governance, and public welfare.

"Congratulations to Shri @PemaKhanduBJP Ji for taking oath as Chief Minister and Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji as Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh!" CM Yogi said in a post on X.

"I am confident that under the able guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and the leadership of you both, the state will establish new benchmarks for prosperity, growth, good governance, and public welfare. Warmest wishes for a fruitful tenure for you both and a prosperous future for Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term consecutive term on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony held at DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Khandu, 44, became Chief Minister for the first time in 2016.

He was re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third straight term.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (retd.) invited Khandu to form the government.

The BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. BJP won ten seats unopposed in the state before the elections were held.