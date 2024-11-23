UP bypolls: BJP wins Ghaziabad, Khair Assembly seats; SP bags Sishamau

LUCKNOW: BJP candidates won the Ghaziabad and Khair Assembly seats while the Samajwadi Party bagged Sishamau in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, results of which were announced on Saturday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in four seats and its ally RLD in one seat. The the SP is leading in Karhal Assembly seat, the Election Commission of India said.

According to the EC, in the by-election held in Ghaziabad, BJP's Sanjeev Sharma defeated SP's Singh Raj Jatav by a margin of 69,351 votes. Sharma got a total of 96,946 votes.

In Khair, BJP's Surender Diler got 1,00,181 votes defeating his rival SP's Charu Kain by a margin of 38,393 votes.

The SP retained the Sishamau Assembly seat with its candidate Naseem Solanki defeating her nearest rival by 8,564 votes.

Solanki secured 69,714 votes while the BJP's Suresh Awasthi got 61,150 and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Virendra Kumar 1,410, the EC said.

Solanki's husband Irfan Solanki had won the seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

The bypolls held on Wednesday were necessitated due to Irfan Solanki's disqualification from the Assembly following his conviction in a criminal case.