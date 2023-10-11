UP: BJP Minority Morcha to hold 'Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan' in Lucknow on Thursday

LUCKNOW: As part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) outreach program among Muslim community ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the party's Minority Morcha is set to host 'Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan' on October 12 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

The program organized under the chairmanship of Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui will be held at the party's state office.

Jamal Siddiqui, while speaking to ANI, said that BJP is working to reach out to the minority community through Sufi saints so that the schemes and policies of the government can reach them and they can also avail its benefits.

"There are about 1000 big Sufi Dargahs and Khankhanas in Uttar Pradesh, each of which is visited by about 10 thousand people from different sections of the society. The party is trying to convey the schemes of Modi government and Yogi government to these people through these dargahs," Jamal Siddiqui said.

He further said that BJP is trying to strengthen the party's reach among the Muslim community through Sufi saints.

Syed Ehtesham Ul Huda, in-charge of Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan of Uttar Pradesh said that people of all religions and communities come to Sufi Dargahs and Khamkhanas.

"Our basic mantra is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and the central government led by PM Narendra Modi is also working with that mantra," he added.

About 150 Sufi community representatives from Uttar Pradesh will participate in the 'Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan' at the party office in Lucknow, as per the party sources.

In the Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan, central and state government schemes will be discussed that will benefit the Muslim community. Along with this, the demands and problems of Dargahs and Khankhanas will also be heard in this Maha Samvad Abhiyan and after this the party will convey their demands to the Central and State Governments.

UP Minority Minister Danish Ansari told ANI that the central and state governments are continuously striving for the development of minorities, that is why the focus is to connect the Pasmanda weavers associated with the carpet industry in district Bhadohi with employment and development.

"An international carpet fair was organized in which people from 68 countries participated, where the Pasmanda-weaver brothers associated with the carpet industry got a new identity at the global level," he added.

UP Minister Danish Ansari, State BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali and State Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan organizer Syed Ehtesham Ul Huda will also attend the event.