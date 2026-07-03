UP: Woman killed, 3 children injured after house's balcony collapses in Deoria

DEORIA: A 45-year-old woman was killed and three children injured after the balcony of a house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Friday.
The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday in Gauribazar town under the Gauribazar police station area.
The police said Phoola Devi, a resident of Manjhgawan village in the Surauli police station area, had come to visit her relatives at the house of Sitaram Gond, where her daughter is married.
The balcony of a neighbouring house suddenly collapsed, trapping Devi and three children under the debris, the police said.
All four were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Gauribazar. Devi was later referred to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, where she died during treatment late Friday night, they added.
The injured children -- Shree (4), Aditya (3) and Veer (2) -- sustained minor injuries and are stated to be out of danger after primary treatment.
Station House Officer Mrityunjay Kumar Rai said the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway.