UP: Woman killed, 3 children injured after house's balcony collapses in Deoria

The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday in Gauribazar town under the Gauribazar police station area.

The police said Phoola Devi, a resident of Manjhgawan village in the Surauli police station area, had come to visit her relatives at the house of Sitaram Gond, where her daughter is married.

The balcony of a neighbouring house suddenly collapsed, trapping Devi and three children under the debris, the police said.