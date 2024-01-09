UP ATS busts ISIS module in Aligarh Muslim University, two key members arrested

LUCKNOW: In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh (ATS) has apprehended two individuals--Amas alias Faraz Ahmed and Abdul Samad Malik--allegedly involved in setting up an ISIS module at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The action comes under an ongoing investigation launched in November 2023 following intelligence inputs about illegal activities and anti-national plans linked to ISIS.

According to the official press release issued by the UP ATS, Amas was arrested on January 8th, 2024, from Aligarh after evading capture since the arrest of his associates in November 3.

Prior to his apprehension, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for information leading to his arrest. Abdul Samad Malik, carrying a similar reward, had already surrendered before the court.

ATS had received information that some people are working for ISIS and are involved in anti-national activities. After confirming this information, ATS registered a case on November 3, 2023 and arrested seven people, including Abdullah Arsalan, Maaz Bin Tariq and Wajihuddin.

After confirming the information and collecting solid evidence, on November 3, 2023, police registered a case under IPC 13/23, Section 121A/122 IPC, 13/18/18V/38 Unlawful Activities Prevenation Act, at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

An investigation has revealed that both Amas Ahmed and Abdul Samad Malik are students of AMU. They were supporters of ISIS and were planning to carry out a major terrorist attack. Amas Ahmed graduated in psychology from AMU in 2022 and appeared for the entrance exam for the MBA in 2023. Abdul Samad Malik was pursuing an MSW (Master of Social Work) in AMU.

Both the arrested suspects will be presented in court as per the rules and further legal action will be taken.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited.