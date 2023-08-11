UP Assembly Session: "How will you achieve one trillion dollar economy?" SP chief to Yogi govt

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Akhilesh Yadav on Friday asked how the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled government in the state was going to achieve a one trillion dollar economy "without the help of the farmers" and "without investing in the agriculture sector"?

Speaking in the UP Assembly, the former chief minister said, "How is a one trillion dollar economy possible without the help of the farmers and without the improvement of the agriculture sector?"

Citing a newspaper interview, in which the government claimed to be in line to achieving a one trillion dollar economy by 2027, Akhilesh said, "How can you achieve a one trillion dollar economy without the help of farmers and without investing in the agriculture sector". He added that the before the start of the session, the state Government also claimed to achieve a one trillion-dollar economy.

In a scathing attack on the government, Yadav said, "Earlier they (BJP Govt) used to recognise themselves with 'chaal, charitra aur chehra', but now they are known by hatred, corruption, unemployment and inflation," amid the thumping of the desk by the opposition members.

Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government should tell the public what steps both governments have taken to double the income of farmers in the state. On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav also requested the Speaker to allow his party to speak about the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

"This is a serious issue the way things happened in Manipur. But we are even unable to move a resolution for condemnation (ninda prastav) on the violence. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country and the Prime Minister comes from this state (as an MP).

There is no place in this world where Manipur violence has not been condemned. Can we expect that leader of this House speak something on Manipur," said the SP chief.

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on August 7. It is the third session of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second term and the seventh overall.

