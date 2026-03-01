UP: Adult male tiger found dead in Pilibhit reserve

The forest department is treating the case as "suspicious", they said, adding that the cause of the big cat's death will only be determined after an autopsy.

The carcass was found on Saturday night, after which forest department teams rushed to the spot near the Dhamela watch tower between the Mahof and Mala ranges, the officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bharat Kumar D K reached the site with his team, while the chief conservator of forests from Bareilly also inspected the location around 2 am on Sunday, they added.