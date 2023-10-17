UP: 5 killed in Meerut soap godown explosion; CM Yogi extends condolences

LUCKNOW: Four people were killed on Tuesday in an explosion at a soap factory godown in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, an official said.

"The explosion occured due to an impact in a soap manufacturing godown and according to the confirmation received by us four people have died in the incident," said District Magistrate Meerut, Deepak Meena.

He further said that others who sustained injured were out of danger.

According to initial reports, five people had sustained injuries in the incident.

Visuals from the spot showed the affected area razed to the ground by the explosion.

"Prima facie, the impact was caused in machinery, probably due to some chemical used in it, the exact reason is still being ascertained," said the district magistrate.

"So far there is no relative or anyone else to identify the deceased so prima facie, it seems that the deceased were labourers working in the godown," he said.

The Meerut DM further also informed that the deceased were all male and above the age of 18.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the mishap and directed officials to reach the spot of the incident immediately, said a statement released by the chief minster's office.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

According to the official release, the chief minister has instructed district administration officials to rush the injured to hospital and provide them with proper treatment.

CM Yogi also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, said the official release.

He further directed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work, added the official release.